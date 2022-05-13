Evangel University receives a $1 million gift for athletics complex expansion

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A supporter of Evangel University gifted $1 million to construct an outdoor sports and performance facility on its campus.

Shirley Rowden, a philanthropist from central Missouri, offered the money for the project. This facility will allow the university to develop further and expand its athletic complex. It will also house the football program, athletic trainers, and varsity weight room.

“The turf field should be in before September 1,” said Dr. Mike Rakes, President of Evangel University. “We will probably put a shovel in this other building soon, probably closer to the fall launch of school, so that the team will be orchestrating that, and we have a lot of other donor requests we want to do, so I am going to be doing a lot of traveling this summer and meeting a lot with donors who really care about evangel.”

School leaders say Rowden believes in the school’s mission.

“We are so grateful for the generosity of Mrs. Rowden,” Hector Cruz, senior director of development, said. “This gift is key to the ongoing enhancements at Evangel that are making this campus a university of the future.”

The total cost of the project is being finalized. Fundraising is ongoing.

