Advertisement

Evangel University receives a $1 million gift for athletics complex expansion

Courtesy: Evangel University
Courtesy: Evangel University(ky3)
By Lauren Schwentker
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A supporter of Evangel University gifted $1 million to construct an outdoor sports and performance facility on its campus.

Shirley Rowden, a philanthropist from central Missouri, offered the money for the project. This facility will allow the university to develop further and expand its athletic complex. It will also house the football program, athletic trainers, and varsity weight room.

“The turf field should be in before September 1,” said Dr. Mike Rakes, President of Evangel University. “We will probably put a shovel in this other building soon, probably closer to the fall launch of school, so that the team will be orchestrating that, and we have a lot of other donor requests we want to do, so I am going to be doing a lot of traveling this summer and meeting a lot with donors who really care about evangel.”

School leaders say Rowden believes in the school’s mission.

“We are so grateful for the generosity of Mrs. Rowden,” Hector Cruz, senior director of development, said. “This gift is key to the ongoing enhancements at Evangel that are making this campus a university of the future.”

The total cost of the project is being finalized. Fundraising is ongoing.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Bharat Shah is charged with third-degree assault for choking his deaf driver.
Springfield doctor charged with assaulting deaf Uber driver
Isolated to widely scattered storms expected today with hail and wind a potential threat.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A few storms expected starting today
Courtesy: Aurora Rural Fire Protection District
Pilot injured in plane crash near Aurora, Mo.
Patty Prewitt is the longest-serving female prisoner in Missouri.
‘Am I going to die in here?’ Missouri’s longest-serving female inmate begs Parson for clemency
Courtesy: Western Taney County Fire Protection District
Coroner identifies man found dead in house fire in Taney County

Latest News

Ellie was rescued by a trapper
Leigh's Lost and Found: Shih Tzu rescued after 10 days lost in the woods
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri adds 5,600+ cases in its weekly report; Arkansas adds 250+ new cases
Pilot injured in plane crash near Aurora, Mo.
Several hurt after shots fired outside Arkansas graduation