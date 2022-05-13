FAMILY MISSING: The Ozark County Sheriff’s Office searching for family reported missing

GAINESVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - The Ozark County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating an entire family reported missing.

Investigators say Justin, 32, Jennifer, 30, and Barakah (5 mos.) Ruggle left in February on a religious sabbatical to Florida. Their family last spoke to Jennifer on March 6. Florida authorities helped locate the family in southern Florida. However, the timeline ends on April 12.

If you have any information regarding the Ruggles family, contact the sheriff’s office at 417-679-4633.

