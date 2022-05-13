Advertisement

FAMILY MISSING: The Ozark County Sheriff’s Office searching for family reported missing

Investigators say Justin, 32, Jennifer, 30, and Barakah (5 mos.) Ruggle left in February on a...
Investigators say Justin, 32, Jennifer, 30, and Barakah (5 mos.) Ruggle left in February on a religious sabbatical to Florida.(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - The Ozark County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating an entire family reported missing.

Investigators say Justin, 32, Jennifer, 30, and Barakah (5 mos.) Ruggle left in February on a religious sabbatical to Florida. Their family last spoke to Jennifer on March 6. Florida authorities helped locate the family in southern Florida. However, the timeline ends on April 12.

If you have any information regarding the Ruggles family, contact the sheriff’s office at 417-679-4633.

