Judge sentences Republic, Mo. man to life in prison for 2017 killing

REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - A judge sentenced a Republic man to life in prison for the death of a Strafford woman.

Trystan Westrip pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for killing Mary Shisler, 80.

Investigators say Westrip stabbed Shisler several times in the back. Detectives say he then tried to burn her home to the ground. Investigators say a neighbor called 911 after finding a strange car in the driveway of Shisler’s home on Farm Road 223.

Westrip was 16-years-old at the time of the crime.

