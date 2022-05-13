Advertisement

Kansas City’s Benintendi wins arbitration case

Kansas City Royals' Andrew Benintendi hits an RBI single during the fifth inning of a baseball...
Kansas City Royals' Andrew Benintendi hits an RBI single during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers Saturday, May 22, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Seattle second baseman/outfielder Adam Frazier and Kansas City outfielder Andrew Benintendi won their salary arbitration cases on Friday.

Frazier was awarded $8 million million by the panel of Margaret Brogan, Frederic Horowitz and Brian Keller, who heard the case on May 2.

Benintendi will received $8.5 million under the decision by Mark Burstein, Keith Greenberg and Steven Wolf, who listened to arguments on Thursday.

In the first two arbitration decisions Wednesday, the Atlanta Braves beat third baseman Austin Riley and the St. Louis Cardinals defeated outfielder Tyler O’Neill.

Frazier was a first-time All-Star last year, when he batted .305 with five homers and 43 RBIs in 155 games for Pittsburgh and San Diego, which traded him to the Mariners in November. He earned $4.3 million last year.

Benintendi hit 276 with 17 homers and 73 RBIs last year, earning a Gold Glove in his first season with the Royals. He was acquired from Boston in February 2021 as part of a three-team trade that also involved the New York Mets. The 27-year-old made $6.6 million last season and is eligible for free agency after this year’s World Series.

A decision remains pending for Milwaukee right-hander Adrian Houser.

Fifteen additional players are eligible for arbitration, with hearings scheduled through June 24. Players scheduled for hearings include Atlanta outfielder Adam Duvall, pitcher Max Fried and Dansby Swanson, along with New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge, New York Mets pitcher Chris Bassitt, Minnesota catcher Gary Sánchez and Philadelphia pitcher Zach Eflin.

Arbitration hearings usually are held during the first three weeks of February but were delayed by the lockout.

No statistics or evidence from after March 1 are admissible other than contract and salary comparisons, timing set when Major League Baseball and the players’ association agreed to the deal that ended the lockout.

