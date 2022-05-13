Advertisement

Missouri bill would protect doctors who prescribe ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine

FILE — A Missouri bill would protect doctors who prescribe ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine.
FILE — A Missouri bill would protect doctors who prescribe ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine.
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 11:06 AM CDT
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A bill passed this week by Missouri lawmakers would prohibit the medical licensing board from disciplining doctors who prescribe the off-label drugs ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine.

The Kansas City Star reports the bill also would bar pharmacists from questioning doctors who prescribe the controversial drugs.

Some doctors prescribed the two drugs to patients with COVID-19, although the Food and Drug Administration has not approved either drug for that use.

The provision was tucked into a larger bill involving professional licensing.

Sen. Rick Brattin, a Harrisonville Republican, said he added the amendment because some doctors are worried they could lose their medical licenses for prescribing the drugs.

