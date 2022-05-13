Advertisement

Nixa School Board decides the fate of 3 books

Nixa books vote
Nixa books vote(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 9:46 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - The Nixa School Board decided to remove two books from its library shelves.

The board met Thursday evening. The decisions included:

Retained with Restrictions: “Homegoing”

Removed: “Fun Home: A Family Tragicomic” and “All Boys Aren’t Blue.”

Parents voiced concerns about possible inappropriate content inside the books. District leaders received 17 formal requests for reconsideration on 16 unique individual titles.

