Advertisement

Several hurt after shots fired outside Arkansas graduation

(Live 5/File)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 9:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (AP) — Several people were injured after a large fight broke out and shots were fired outside of an Arkansas convention center where a graduation ceremony had taken place, police said.

The shooting happened Thursday night outside of the Hot Springs Convention Center, which had hosted a graduation ceremony for Hot Springs World Class High School, The Sentinel-Record reported.

The fight and subsequent shooting happened in a parking lot adjacent to the convention center, said Hot Springs Police Officer First Class Omar Cervantes. He said “multiple people” were injured but did not have an exact number or the nature of their injuries.

The injured were taken to hospitals and their conditions weren’t immediately released. No arrests have been announced.

Hot Springs School District Superintendent Stephanie Nehus said in a statement that no current students or graduates were involved.

The shooting happened near downtown Hot Springs, a popular tourist destination that’s about 45 miles (75 kilometers) southwest of Little Rock.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Bharat Shah is charged with third-degree assault for choking his deaf driver.
Springfield doctor charged with assaulting deaf Uber driver
Courtesy: Aurora Rural Fire Protection District
Pilot injured in plane crash near Aurora, Mo.
Isolated to widely scattered storms expected today with hail and wind a potential threat.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A few storms expected starting today
Patty Prewitt is the longest-serving female prisoner in Missouri.
‘Am I going to die in here?’ Missouri’s longest-serving female inmate begs Parson for clemency
Courtesy: Western Taney County Fire Protection District
Coroner identifies man found dead in house fire in Taney County

Latest News

Police say Sara Gilpin, 14, disappeared on Thursday afternoon.
ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY: Police searching for missing teenager from Mountain Home, Ark.
Investigators say Justin, 32, Jennifer, 30, and Barakah (5 mos.) Ruggle left in February on a...
FAMILY MISSING: The Ozark County Sheriff’s Office searching for family reported missing
Ozarks Life: The graduation of Richard Ryder
Ozarks Life: The graduation of Richard Ryder
Missouri lawmakers pass voter photo ID requirement