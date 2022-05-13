Springfield City Utilities reports nearly 2,000 outages after truck hits line

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield City Utilities reports a power outage in southeast Springfield.

The outage impacts 2,000 customers around the U.S. 60 and U.S. 65 interchange. City Utilities says a truck pulled down several wires, knocking down power poles in the area.

Crews are working to fix the downed lines.

