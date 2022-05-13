Springfield-Greene County Health Dept. providing vaccination opportunities as COVID-19 cases rise

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield-Greene County Health Department offers several opportunities in the next week to get vaccinated as COVID-19 cases rise.

Greene County’s seven-day rolling average of COVID-19 cases increased 182%, now at a seven-day rolling average of 30 cases compared to a rate of 11 cases two weeks ago. The state of Missouri reports a seven-day rolling average of 800 cases.

At Springfield-Greene County Health walk-in clinics, everyone who receives a primary (first or second) dose or first booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a Health Department clinic will receive a $50 gift card while supplies last. Second booster doses are available for immunocompromised individuals 12 and up or anyone age 50 and over at least four months after a first booster dose. Gift card incentives are not available for a second booster dose.

Below are walk-in vaccine opportunities by Springfield-Greene County Health and its community partners during the week of May 16-20.

Vaccination appointments are also available Monday-Friday at Westside Public Health Center (660 S. Scenic Ave.) from 1-4:30 p.m. Due to building maintenance, the Westside Public Health Center will be closed on Monday, May 16. To schedule, visit vaccine417.com or call the COVID-19 Call Center at 417-874-1211.

Monday, May 16

Library Center – 4653 S. Campbell Ave., from 9 a.m.-11 a.m. Moderna (18+), Pfizer (5+) offered.

Republic Recreation Center – 711 E. Miller Rd., Republic, from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. Moderna (18+), Pfizer (5+) offered.

Thursday, May 19

Library Station – 2535 N. Kansas Expy., from 9 a.m.- 11 a.m. Moderna (18+), Pfizer (5+) offered.

Ozarks Area Community Action Corporation (OACAC) – 215 S. Barnes Ave, from 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. Moderna (18+), Pfizer (5+) offered.

Friday, May 20

City Utilities Transit Center – 211 N. Main, from 9 a.m.-11 a.m. Moderna (18+), Pfizer (5+) offered.

Fire Station No. 8 – 1405 S. Scenic Ave.., from 2 p.m.-4 p.m. Moderna (18+), Pfizer (5+) offered.

Saturday, May 21

Consulado de México en Kansas City-Consulado Móvil at Iglesia Cristiana Casa De Oración – 3935 W. Sunshine, from 1 p.m.-3 p.m. Moderna (18+), Pfizer (5+) offered.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.