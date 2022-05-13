Advertisement

TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash slowed traffic on I-44 in Springfield

Courtesy: MoDOT
Courtesy: MoDOT(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A crash on I-44 slowed traffic in Springfield Friday.

Before noon, the crash happened in the eastbound lanes near the Missouri 125 exit.

Investigators say the crash involved an overturned semi. The semi blocked both lanes of traffic. Drivers used the shoulder to pass the crash.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Bharat Shah is charged with third-degree assault for choking his deaf driver.
Springfield doctor charged with assaulting deaf Uber driver
Isolated to widely scattered storms expected today with hail and wind a potential threat.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A few storms expected starting today
Courtesy: Aurora Rural Fire Protection District
Pilot injured in plane crash near Aurora, Mo.
Patty Prewitt is the longest-serving female prisoner in Missouri.
‘Am I going to die in here?’ Missouri’s longest-serving female inmate begs Parson for clemency
Courtesy: Western Taney County Fire Protection District
Coroner identifies man found dead in house fire in Taney County

Latest News

Springfield-Greene County Health Dept. providing vaccination opportunities as COVID-19 cases rise
The new Greene County Sheriff's Office and Jail at 1199 N Haseltine Road in Springfield.
Greene County Sheriff’s Office dedicates cornerstone at new jail
Isolated to widely scattered storms expected today with hail and wind a potential threat.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A few storms expected starting today
First Alert Weather: Severe storm chances increase through the weekend