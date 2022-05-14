Advertisement

Arkansas county corrects ballot typo on U.S. Senate candidate Bequette’s name

FILE - Former NFL football player Jake Bequette speaks to reporters at the Arkansas state...
FILE - Former NFL football player Jake Bequette speaks to reporters at the Arkansas state Capitol in Little Rock, Ark., Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, after filing paperwork to run for the U.S. Senate. Bequette is challenging incumbent GOP Sen. John Boozman in the state's May primary. On Tuesday, May 10, 2022, Bequette filed a lawsuit after two counties incorrectly listed his first name as “Jack" on their ballots for this month's Republican primary election, with early voting already underway. (AP Photo/Andrew DeMillo, File)(Andrew DeMillo | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas county has corrected ballots that misidentified Senate hopeful Jake Bequette as “Jack.”

A judge on Friday declined to dismiss the lawsuit that Bequette filed against election officials over the errors on ballots in Craighead and Phillips counties. Judge Mackie Pierce said he considered the issue moot since Craighead County corrected the error Thursday and Phillips County was working to fix it.

Bequette is one of three candidates challenging Sen. John Boozman in the May 24 Republican primary. Early voting began Monday.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Battalion Chief Jon Bollinger said the fire could have been mistaken for a house fire based on...
Missouri school bus bursts into flames while taking students home
Investigators say Justin, 32, Jennifer, 30, and Barakah (5 mos.) Ruggle left in February on a...
FAMILY MISSING: The Ozark County Sheriff’s Office searching for family reported missing
Police say 2 dead, 1 injured in shootings in downtown Springfield; victims identified
High winds will be the greatest threat
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Sunny today, scattered storms tomorrow
Police say Sara Gilpin, 14, disappeared on Thursday afternoon.
ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY: Police searching for missing teenager from Mountain Home, Ark.

Latest News

Dozens of bike riders come out for Queen City Century ride
Queen City Century Ride 2022
Dozens of bicyclists participate in the Queen City Century ride
3 motorcyclists killed in wrong-way crash in northwest Arkansas
Boston Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts, center, celebrates his solo home run behind Houston Astros'...
Time for a move, Cardinals? Exploring a Gorman for Bogaerts trade concept