ARRESTED: U.S. Marshalls locate 3 missing children from Springfield in Arizona; mother, wife arrested

Brittany Barnes and Ceairah Beverly arrested in Tucson. (Courtesy: U.S. Marshals)
Brittany Barnes and Ceairah Beverly arrested in Tucson. (Courtesy: U.S. Marshals)(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
NEAR TUSCON, Ariz. (KY3) - U.S. Marshals arrested a mother and her wife in Arizona for the disappearance of three children from Springfield, Mo. Marshals placed all three children in protective care.

Brittany Barnes and Ceairah Beverly face charges in Greene County for interference with custody or removal from the state. Police say Ryder Green, 10, Resean Green, 9, and Ramello Green, 8, disappeared on March 23.

Investigators believed the women and children fled to Arizona. On Friday, taskforce members in Tucson located an Infinity SUV at a hotel at Casino Del Sol. Taskforce members coordinated with Pascua Yaqui police to confirm both Barnes and Beverly, along with the children, were staying at the hotel associated with the casino. Marshals arrested the women as they tried to leave the hotel Friday afternoon.

Brittany Barnes and Ceairah Beverly remain in custody in Arizona, awaiting extradition back to Missouri.

