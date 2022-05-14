Dozens of bicyclists participate in the Queen City Century ride

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Nearly a hundred bike riders hit the streets of Springfield for Queen City Century 2022 Saturday morning.

The event challenges bike riders to travel up to a hundred miles, riding on trails and streets between Springfield and Ash Grove. The goal is to raise money for the Missouri Bicyclist and Pedestrian Federation, a non-profit that does advocacy and education work for cyclists, walkers, and the drivers who share the roads.

“Both need to be aware,” explains David Hutchison with the Missouri Bicyclist and Pedestrian Federation. “We need to drive defensively. Put down your devices, and look at what’s going on around you. There are people walking on the sidewalks, there are people walking across the street, and there are bicycles around.”

This year was the first year for the century ride since 2019. Organizers and riders are excited to see more group events returning to the Ozarks.

“These are great,” says Tommy Runnels, a Bella Vista, Arkansas resident who participated in the ride. “You meet so many nice people and make connections.”

“I just think getting back in, being able to do things like this, races of all sorts, is really beneficial,” says Kansas City, Missouri resident Tara Swaney.

If you missed out on the ride but want to participate in a group event this weekend, you can still check out the Iron Horse Gravel Grind on Sunday, the 15th. You can find more information about that race here: http://queencitycentury.org/ironhorse-gravel-grind/.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.