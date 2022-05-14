Economists in the Ozarks explain Cryptocurrency fallout

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - More than $200 billion wiped off the cryptocurrency market in one day this week and economists and financial advisors in the Ozarks explain the fallout.

David Mitchell, professor of economics at Missouri State University, said the world of crypto is vast.

“I don’t want to say it’s like going to Vegas, but it’s getting pretty close to going into Vegas,” said Mitchell.

Financial planning is already hard work, and Mitchell and financial advisors said, putting your life savings into crypto, isn’t worth it.

“It’s still highly volatile,” said Mitchell. “People don’t exactly know what it is, it’s almost a bandwagon effect.”

“There is just a lot of uncertainty out there,” said financial advisor, Eric K. Peterson. “Uncertainty is the worst thing that can happen to the markets.”

Mitchell said people are uncertain of crypto’s future.

“What good is it to you to hold them, because there’s no intrinsic value to them?,” said Mitchell. “It’s not like gold or silver, where you can actually take that and put it into a computer or piece of jewelry or something like that.”

Eric K. Peterson, CFP®, of Peterson Wealth Advisors in Springfield, said legally he can’t sell cryptocurrency because of its state.

“Sorry, too volatile, too crazy, too new for us to be able to approve them, to be able to approve people like me to be able to sell that,” said Peterson. “That should be fair warning.”

Both Mitchell and Peterson said the safe bet is going back to the ole’ bread and butter.

“S&P 500 is risky enough for most people, but over long periods of time, you’re going to be able to, you’re going to see gains,” said Mitchell.

“For every market downturn there’s been in history for everyone, the market is fully recovered from that downturn, and reached all time, new highs every time,” said Peterson.

However, financial advisors said don’t jump into something you don’t know a lot about and do extensive research if you are going to invest, so you don’t ruin your future.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.