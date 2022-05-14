Advertisement

Family of pregnant MoDOT worker killed in crash holds walk to push for better road safety

By Damon Arnold and Dan Greenwald
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
ARNOLD (KMOV) - The family of a pregnant MoDOT worker who was killed while on the job is on a mission to prevent another tragedy.

Kaitlyn Anderson and James Brooks were killed in a crash on Telegraph Road near I-255 in November; another MoDOT worker, Michael Brown, was injured. Anderson was pregnant with her son Jaxx. Anderson’s family held a walk at Arnold City Park Saturday to honor the victims and push for better road safety. Around 250 people attended the first “Slow Down, Move Over 5K.”

“Most 5k’s are about the first ones through the line, ours is not about speed. it’s about being safe,” said Tabatha Moore, Anderson’s aunt and an organizer of the event.

Anderson’s family recently filed a lawsuit against the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission, which is the board that oversees MoDOT, MoDOT Supervisor Michael Love, and the driver in the crash, Stanley McFadden.

McFadden has not been charged, but St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell says his office says it is reviewing the crash report. MoDOT revoked his license after a News 4 report.

Anderson’s family is planning another event, a toy drive for St. Louis Crisis Nursery at Arnold City Park.

