Humane Society in need of foster parents for pets

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It is peak kitten and puppy season here in Southwest Missouri and the Southwest Missouri Humane Society needs help with taking in pets.

Katie Newcomb, Marketing Manager for the Southwest Missouri Humane Society, said being a foster parent for a cat or dog can quite literally save their lives.

Newcomb said this time of year many strays come in pregnant, and the humane society can’t hold every animal, sometimes having to make room in hallways and bathrooms.

One Foster parent, Erin McClelland, said helping an animal can change your life.

”It’s kind of like I’m giving back,” said McClelland. “Somebody took my animal in, which changed their life, and I want to help change other animals lives and seeing them go to a loving home. There’s literally nothing like it. It’s the best thing in the world.”

If you want to sign up to be a foster parent for even just a few days, you can come to their building in North Springfield: 3161 W Norton Rd, Springfield, MO 65803, and call (417) 833-2526.

Go to this link to apply: https://www.swh.org/foster.html

