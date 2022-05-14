UPDATE: Pulaski County, Mo. Sheriff’s Office say missing man found safe

WAYNESVILLE, Mo. (KY3) -

UPDATE AT1:55 P.M. - The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department says he has been found safe.

The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department needs your help locating a man reported missing.

Jackie McKee, 56, disappeared off of Harvey Drive Friday morning.

McKee requires a wheelchair. He uses a cane to walk short distances. McKee suffers from medical conditions requiring immediate attention. Investigators say he is known to frequent St. Robert and Waynesville.

If you know of his whereabouts, call the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office or 911.

