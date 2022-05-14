Advertisement

UPDATE: Pulaski County, Mo. Sheriff’s Office say missing man found safe

Jackie McKee, 56, disappeared off of Harvey Drive Friday morning.
Jackie McKee, 56, disappeared off of Harvey Drive Friday morning.(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 1:37 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WAYNESVILLE, Mo. (KY3) -

UPDATE AT1:55 P.M. - The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department says he has been found safe.

The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department needs your help locating a man reported missing.

McKee requires a wheelchair. He uses a cane to walk short distances. McKee suffers from medical conditions requiring immediate attention. Investigators say he is known to frequent St. Robert and Waynesville.

If you know of his whereabouts, call the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office or 911.

