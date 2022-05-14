Advertisement

Police say 2 dead, 1 injured in shootings in downtown Springfield; victims identified

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 7:26 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say two people died, and another person suffered injuries in an overnight shooting in downtown Springfield.

Police say the victims include Malik Sutton, 23, of Springfield, and Kylon McAfee, 20, of Springfield.

Officers responded to the shooting before 2 a.m. Saturday at the corner of Olive and Boonville. Witnesses say they saw the shooter running away from the scene near Water Street. Investigators do not know what led up to the shooting. They believe this was an isolated incident.

Police have not identified a suspect.

Detectives ask anyone with information about this incident to contact the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810 or make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477).

This incident marks the fifth and sixth homicides of 2022.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Battalion Chief Jon Bollinger said the fire could have been mistaken for a house fire based on...
Missouri school bus bursts into flames while taking students home
Investigators say Justin, 32, Jennifer, 30, and Barakah (5 mos.) Ruggle left in February on a...
FAMILY MISSING: The Ozark County Sheriff’s Office searching for family reported missing
High winds will be the greatest threat
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Sunny today, scattered storms tomorrow
Police say Sara Gilpin, 14, disappeared on Thursday afternoon.
ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY: Police searching for missing teenager from Mountain Home, Ark.
Courtesy: MoDOT
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash slowed traffic on I-44 in Springfield

Latest News

High winds will be the greatest threat
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Sunny today, scattered storms tomorrow
An isolated shower or two is possible
Storms expected Sunday afternoon
Kansas City Royals' Whit Merrifield, front, congratulates Andrew Benintendi, who crosses the...
Benintendi, Dozier lead 18-hit night; Royals top Rox
St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Tommy Edman (19) makes an out against San Francisco Giants'...
Logan solid for 6, Giants beat Cardinals for 6th win in row