Police say 2 dead, 1 injured in shootings in downtown Springfield; victims identified

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say two people died, and another person suffered injuries in an overnight shooting in downtown Springfield.

Police say the victims include Malik Sutton, 23, of Springfield, and Kylon McAfee, 20, of Springfield.

Officers responded to the shooting before 2 a.m. Saturday at the corner of Olive and Boonville. Witnesses say they saw the shooter running away from the scene near Water Street. Investigators do not know what led up to the shooting. They believe this was an isolated incident.

Police have not identified a suspect.

Detectives ask anyone with information about this incident to contact the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810 or make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477).

This incident marks the fifth and sixth homicides of 2022.

