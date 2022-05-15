FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Storm Prediction Center issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for much of the Ozarks Sunday.

The watch lasts until 4 p.m. It includes several of these counties:

MISSOURI:

Barry, Mo.

Barton, Mo.

Benton, Mo.

Camden, Mo.

Cedar, Mo.

Christian, Mo.

Dade, Mo.

Dallas, Mo.

Dent, Mo.

Douglas, Mo.

Greene, Mo.

Henry, Mo.

Hickory, Mo.

Howell, Mo.

Jasper, Mo.

Laclede, Mo.

Lawrence, Mo.

Maries, Mo.

McDonald, Mo.

Miller, Mo.

Morgan, Mo.

Newton, Mo.

Oregon, Mo.

Ozark, Mo.

Phelps, Mo.

Polk, Mo.

Pulaski, Mo.

Shannon, Mo.

St. Clair, Mo.

Stone, Mo.

Taney, Mo.

Texas, Mo.

Vernon, Mo.

Webster, Mo,

Wright, Mo.

ARKANSAS:

Benton, Ark.

Carroll, Ark.

Madison, Ark.

Washington, Ark.

The KY3 First Alert Weather Team is tracking the potential for severe storms. The risks include hail, heavy winds, heavy rain, and isolated tornadoes.

