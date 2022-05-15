Advertisement

Report: Former Chiefs defensive end Melvin Ingram heading to Miami Dolphins

Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Melvin Ingram III celebrates during the first half of an NFL...
Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Melvin Ingram III celebrates during the first half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)(Ed Zurga | AP)
By Nick Sloan
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -- Former Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Melvin Ingram is reportedly joining Tyreek Hill in Miami.

NFL insider Jordan Schultz reports the free agent will sign with the Dolphins.

Ingram was traded to the Chiefs by the Pittsburg Steelers in the middle of the 2021 season.

He had four sacks and 33 pressures in 12 games for the Chiefs.

Ingram was one Chief credited with sparking a turnaround for the defense.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say 2 dead, 1 injured in shootings in downtown Springfield; victims identified
Brittany Barnes and Ceairah Beverly arrested in Tucson. (Courtesy: U.S. Marshals)
ARRESTED: U.S. Marshals locate 3 missing children from Springfield in Arizona; mother, wife arrested
Storms continue to weaken and push south
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Severe risk has diminished for the Ozarks
Bolivar sinkhole floods seven acres of land
Sinkhole causes extensive flooding across Bolivar, Mo. couple’s land
Buffalo Police respond to a shooting at Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo, N.Y., Saturday, May...
GRAPHIC: 10 dead in Buffalo supermarket attack police call hate crime

Latest News

Authorities and local businesses in the Ozarks give tips to prepare your homes for severe weather
Authorities and local businesses in the Ozarks give tips to prepare your homes for severe...
Authorities and local businesses in the Ozarks give tips to prepare your homes for severe weather
Republic High School awarded for FAFSA completion efforts
St. Louis Cardinals' Yadier Molina (4), right, celebrates with teammate Albert Pujols after...
Pujols pitches 9th, Cardinals roll to win over Giants
Joshua Collins shared this video of his 92-year-old grandmother Ann Burd skydiving.
WATCH: See a skydiving granny flying over the Ozarks