Report: Former Chiefs defensive end Melvin Ingram heading to Miami Dolphins

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -- Former Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Melvin Ingram is reportedly joining Tyreek Hill in Miami.

NFL insider Jordan Schultz reports the free agent will sign with the Dolphins.

Ingram was traded to the Chiefs by the Pittsburg Steelers in the middle of the 2021 season.

He had four sacks and 33 pressures in 12 games for the Chiefs.

Ingram was one Chief credited with sparking a turnaround for the defense.

