Advertisement

School resource officer accidentally runs over student, Ala. sheriff says

By Kelsey Duncan and Gray News staff
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 12:55 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A school resource officer is on paid administrative leave after he accidentally ran over a student on Thursday afternoon, according to the Lauderdale County Sheriff.

An eighth grade student at Central High School in Florence, Alabama, was injured after being run over by the school resource officer during a mock “dangers of prom” driving under the influence demonstration.

Sheriff Rick Singleton told WAFF the student was lying on the pavement as part of the mock demonstration when the officer backed up the vehicle, not realizing the student was there.

A student was also inside the patrol car at the time of the incident.

According to Singleton, the injured student was airlifted to a Birmingham hospital to treat her injuries.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating this case. The school resource officer has since been placed on paid administrative leave.

Copyright 2022 WAFF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say 2 dead, 1 injured in shootings in downtown Springfield; victims identified
Battalion Chief Jon Bollinger said the fire could have been mistaken for a house fire based on...
Missouri school bus bursts into flames while taking students home
Activity will drift south through the early evening
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Severe storms likely tonight and tomorrow
Investigators say Justin, 32, Jennifer, 30, and Barakah (5 mos.) Ruggle left in February on a...
FAMILY MISSING: The Ozark County Sheriff’s Office searching for family reported missing
Brittany Barnes and Ceairah Beverly arrested in Tucson. (Courtesy: U.S. Marshals)
ARRESTED: U.S. Marshals locate 3 missing children from Springfield in Arizona; mother, wife arrested

Latest News

Buffalo Police respond to a shooting at Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo, N.Y., Saturday, May...
GRAPHIC: 10 dead in Buffalo supermarket attack police call hate crime
Fresno police said the suspect vehicle is a newer model, silver, full-size Chevy Silverado with...
Police arrest man accused of striking woman, dragging body 8 miles
Courtesy: Missouri Humane Society
Southwest Missouri Humane Society in need of foster parents for pets
Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez, left, talks with starting pitcher Carlos Hernandez,...
Blackmon, Hilliard, McMahon power Rockies past Royals