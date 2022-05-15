Springfield summer concert series organizers raise funds for new ADA path in botanical gardens

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Today is the next to last concert in the Gigs in the Garden concert series at the Springfield Botanical Gardens. The annual free concert series is organized by the Springfield Sister Cities Association and brings live music to the Peace for People Pavilion. Local band Auntie Em and the Tornadoes are playing at 2 p.m., with special guest David Wilson. All residents have to bring is a lawn chair or blanket because the concert is free, with a suggested $10 donation. If it rains, the concert will be moved to the inside of the Springfield-Greene County Botanical Center at the botanical gardens.

“The concerts so far have gone great,” says Lisa Bakerink with Springfield Sister Cities. “It’s been very well received. This is our ninth year now of having concerts in the park. It’s perfect for just an afternoon in the park with your family enjoying a beautiful setting and live music.”

Bakerink says people who attend and make a donation will also be supporting a great cause. All of the money raised through donations go toward improving ADA accessibility in the botanical gardens. This year, the group wants to build a concrete path between the Federated Garden Clubs Garden and the fountain that’s adjacent to the Botanical Center.

“It really has been the mission since the inception of the concert series,” explains Bakerink. “We want everyone, regardless of accessibility, to come and enjoy gardens. Everybody needs gardens.”

If the concert sounds like a good time, but you can’t make it out today, you’re in luck. The final concert in the series is in two weeks on May 22nd, and it comes with an extra celebration. Springfield Sister Cities will be holding its annual celebration at 11:30 a.m. that will include Japanese and Mexican food trucks and performances. The cenebration is free to attend, but you will need to bring some money for the food. Immediately following the celebration, at 2 p.m., The Shandies will play at the Peace Through People Pavilion. The next concert series will be held in October.

You can learn more about the Gigs in the Garden concert series here: https://peacethroughpeople.org/gigs

