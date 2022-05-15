Advertisement

Woman held captive was assaulted, tortured for two days, sheriff’s office says

The Clinton County Sheriff's Office said a woman was tortured while being held against her will...
By Nick Sloan and Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CLINTON COUNTY, MO (KCTV/Gray News) -- Missouri police said they made an arrest after a woman was tortured while being held against her will for two days.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office said deputies and troopers were called out to a location in Lake Arrowhead at around 9:30 a.m. Saturday regarding a woman who had escaped a man who was holding her hostage.

Investigators on scene learned that she was severely assaulted and tortured for two days.

Deputies approached a home and tried to get someone to answer the door and come outside, KCTV reported.

After a five-hour standoff, a man was taken into custody with the help of a K9 deputy.

James Larson Jr. was found hiding in a false wall, according to the sheriff’s office.

The victim is in critical condition and was hospitalized as of Saturday night.

Charges will be filed by the Clinton County Prosecutor’s Office once the investigation is concluded.

“Thank you to Holt Fire & EMS, Tri-County SWAT, Lathrop and Plattsburg PDs and Missouri State Highway Patrol for all the excellent teamwork and a safe ending,” Clinton County Sheriff Larry Fish said in a statement.

