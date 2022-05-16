Camden County man pleads guilty in death investigation from 2021

CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - A judge sentenced a Camdenton to prison for a death investigation in 2021.

Timothy Evans, 31, pleaded guilty to a manslaughter charge in the death of Dennis Born. The judge sentenced him to 15 years behind bars.

Authorities arrested Evans after a multi-day manhunt in March of 2021. Investigators accused Evans of injecting fentanyl into Born’s neck. Investigators say Born died almost immediately after the injection. They say evidence at the scene linked Evans to Born’s death.

Investigators tracked Evans down through surveillance, capturing Born’s truck.

Investigators say Evans had a history of outstanding warrants.

