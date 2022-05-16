COVID-19 numbers increase in Greene County; more showing up to vaccination clinics

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - COVID-19 cases have risen in Green County but are much lower than the numbers this past winter.

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department says the area averages 30 new cases a day this past week, which is up from the single digits we’ve seen the past few weeks.

Aaron Schekorra with the Springfield-Greene County Health Department says the numbers we are seeing in Greene County are considered low according to CDC standards.

What they are also noticing an uptick in are people getting vaccinated. A vaccination clinic at the Library Center in Springfield Monday had 50 people walk through the doors.

While the health department can’t predict what cases will look like over the next few months, there is a possibility of an increase as residents head to back-to-normal life.

Health leaders report ten patients are hospitalized in Greene County due to COVID-19.

