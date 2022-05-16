FREE COVID-19 TESTS: How to apply for more free government COVID-19 tests

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Residential households in the U.S. are now eligible for another order of free at-home tests on USPS.com. Here’s what you need to know about your order:

Each order now includes #8 rapid antigen COVID-19 tests

Your order of #8 tests will come in #2 separate packages (#4 tests in each package), each with its own tracking number

Packages will ship free

CLICK HERE to order your COVID-19 tests.

