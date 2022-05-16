FREE COVID-19 TESTS: How to apply for more free government COVID-19 tests
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Residential households in the U.S. are now eligible for another order of free at-home tests on USPS.com. Here’s what you need to know about your order:
- Each order now includes #8 rapid antigen COVID-19 tests
- Your order of #8 tests will come in #2 separate packages (#4 tests in each package), each with its own tracking number
- Packages will ship free
CLICK HERE to order your COVID-19 tests.
