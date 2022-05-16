Leigh’s Lost and Found: Looking for the owner of this Husky/Malamute mix

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In today’s Leigh’s Lost and Found, our featured lost dog is a breed known for being an escape artist.

Animal control thinks the puppy is a Husky/Alaskan Malamute mix and they are known as runners.

Shelter coordinator Josh Dosh says, “this is not really the season we expect them to run in. It’s generally the colder weather where they really love to go out and run but it’s been a nice week for the weather, so either way, dogs have been running.”

The dog has even more energy than the typical Husky mix since he’s only about three to four months old based on his puppy teeth.

Someone found him roaming around the intersection of State and Nettleton on May 9th. He does have a blue nylon collar that someone put on him, but no tag or microchip. He definitely has been well taken care of and is sweet and social.

If you recognize him, call animal control at 417-833-3592. You can also visit their website to see a gallery of pictures of all the animals currently there.

And if you need to post a lost or found animal, be sure to submit it to the Leigh’s Lost and Found facebook page.

