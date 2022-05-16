Advertisement

Pizza places face delivery driver shortage

Demand for pizza delivery is up for many companies, but there is a lack of drivers.
Demand for pizza delivery is up for many companies, but there is a lack of drivers.(Domino's Pizza via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Pizza places are seeing a lack of drivers, which is becoming a major problem.

Domino’s says delivery sales in the United States fell by nearly 11% during the first three months of 2022, compared to the same time last year.

Pizza Hut, likewise, saw same-store sales drop 6% in the first quarter, which officials say is linked to delivery concerns.

The obvious answer to this issue is to hire more drivers, but the U.S. job market has yet to fully recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and not as many people are applying for these positions. The rising gas prices are also a contributing factor.

At the same time, demand for pizza delivery is up for many companies.

Domino’s says its delivery rate now is 6% higher than it was in 2016.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brittany Barnes and Ceairah Beverly arrested in Tucson. (Courtesy: U.S. Marshals)
ARRESTED: U.S. Marshals locate 3 missing children from Springfield in Arizona; mother, wife arrested
With high pressure moving in temperature will be near average with low humidity and light wind.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Today is the pick day of the week
Child injured in shooting at a restaurant near Thayer, Mo.
Police say 2 dead, 1 injured in shootings in downtown Springfield; victims identified
A woman was killed and a man was injured in a shooting that occurred at Vandeventer and St....
13 shot, 5 killed in violent weekend in St. Louis City

Latest News

A small community is mourning the loss of one person and others injured in a church shooting...
Authorities: Hate against Taiwanese led to church attack
Snap Inc. CEO Evan Spiegel and Australian model Miranda Kerr pose for photographers as she...
Miranda Kerr, Snapchat co-founder pay off student loans for college’s graduating class
The suspect reportedly described himself as a white supremacist in a document. (CNN, WKBW)
10 killed, man charged in mass shooting 'based on hate' in Buffalo
People pray outside the scene of Saturday's shooting at a supermarket, in Buffalo, N.Y.,...
Police: Buffalo gunman aimed to keep killing if he got away
A firefighter sits on a swing next to a building destroyed by a Russian bomb in Chernihiv on...
Russia faces diplomatic and battlefield setbacks on Ukraine