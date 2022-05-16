Republic High School awarded for FAFSA completion efforts

REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Department of Higher Education awards public high schools for their FAFSA completion efforts.

The state recognized Republic High School for the greatest improvement in completing FAFSA in the state compared to last year’s senior class.

“We have seen lower FAFSA filing rates here in Missouri but also nationwide,” said Jessica Duren with The Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development. “We automatically put all of the public high schools up against one another to help encourage students to file their FAFSA to secure financial aid for college.”

The state is bringing attention to FAFSA filing rates by awarding public high schools and launching a filing campaign called “FAFSA Frenzy.”

The state is rewarding public schools in four different categories: highest overall completion, most improved, greatest percentage of lowest income filers and most innovative strategy.

Republic High School scored on top for the most improved category and increased by 4.9%.

“It’s not too late for students if you’re going to college in the fall, you still have time to fill out your FAFSA,” said Duren. “We are actually going to be offering FAFSA frenzy events throughout Missouri.”

The events are at Missouri Job Centers all across Missouri up until July 13 locations and times listed below:

May 24 - Capital City Job Center in Jefferson City, 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.

May 25 - Full Employment Council in Kansas City, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

May 25 - Rolla Job Center, 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.

June 1 - Washington Job Center, 12 p.m.- 6 p.m.

June 3 - Kirkville Job Center, 10 a.m.- 5 p.m.

June 7 - Chillicothe Job Center, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

June 8 - St. Joseph Job Center, 10 a.m.- 5 p.m.

June 9 - Poplar Bluff Job Center, 12 p.m.- 6 p.m.

June 10 - Sedalia Job Center, 12 p.m.- 6 p.m.

June 14 - Kennett Job Center, 12 p.m.- 6 p.m.

June 15 - Sikeston Job Center, 12 p.m.- 6 p.m.

June 15 - Nevada Job Center, 12 p.m.- 6 p.m.

June 30 - Park Hills Job Center, 12 p.m.- 6 p.m.

July 12 - Arnold Job Center, 12 p.m.- 6 p.m.

July 13 - St. Charles Job Center, 12 p.m.- 6 p.m.

