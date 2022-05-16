Springfield reapplies for federal grant to improve LeCompte road near Springfield Underground

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - LeCompte road in northeast Springfield is the focus of a proposed street improvement project.

Officials with Springfield Public Works say they want to widen a mile stretch of LeCompte Road (aka Farm Road 185), starting at the intersection with E Division and running north to the railroad tracks in front of the Springfield Underground and U.S. Army Reserve Center.

The intersection of LeCompte road and E Division in Springfield. (KY3)

Railroad tracks at Farm Road 116 and LeCompte Road where the widening project would end. (KY3)

“It’s an old county road, is narrow and not quite set up for semi-traffic or heavy traffic in general,” explains Martin Gugel, Assistance Director of Springfield Public Works. “It’s difficult for large trucks to maneuver through it. In the winter months, it’s just an area for potential slide-offs. So, this would make it a full curb and gutter section.”

This isn’t the first time LeCompte has been the focus of a widening project. The city previously widened the street to three lanes from East Kearney to the railroad tracks in front of the Underground, near Farm Road 116. Gugel says this project would make the entire section of LeCompte easier for semi-drivers and residents alike to drive, and it would be a step toward improving infrastructure on the north side of town.

“It’s not just supporting existing development,” says Gugel. “It’s making sure that we’ve got a transportation system in place that makes Springfield attractive for anyone looking to relocate or open a new facility here. We want to be ready for that.”

About a year and a half ago, the city applied for a $1.5 million grant through the U.S. Department of Commerce, Economic Development Administration to help pay for the work. That application was denied. Another round of funding for the grant came out recently, so the city re-applied for the grant. Gugel explains getting the grant would speed up the project timeline.

“We’ll still look for different ways to fund it (if the application is denied),” explains Gugel. “We have the quarter-cent capital improvement sales tax and our eighth cent transportation sales tax which fund the majority of transportation projects. So it’s a project that eventually will happen. The grant makes it easier for it to happen sooner.”

Gugel explains the Department of Commerce has requested additional information about the project, which did not happen the first time the city applied, so he’s hopeful that’s a good sign. He says they should know if the money is awarded in the next month or two.

At tonight’s Springfield City Council meeting, city leaders will discuss setting aside $1.56 million in city funds to put with the grant for the project -- if the grant is approved. That meeting starts at 6:30 p.m.

