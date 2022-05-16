Advertisement

WATCH: See a skydiving granny flying over the Ozarks

By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Check out this video! Joshua Collins shared this video of his 92-year-old grandmother Ann Burd skydiving.

She did it at the Ozarks Skydive Center in Miller. And she jumped with her 69-year-old daughter.

Collins says skydiving was always on his grandmother’s bucket list. Congrats to her and her daughter.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say 2 dead, 1 injured in shootings in downtown Springfield; victims identified
Brittany Barnes and Ceairah Beverly arrested in Tucson. (Courtesy: U.S. Marshals)
ARRESTED: U.S. Marshals locate 3 missing children from Springfield in Arizona; mother, wife arrested
Storms continue to weaken and push south
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Severe risk has diminished for the Ozarks
Bolivar sinkhole floods seven acres of land
Sinkhole causes extensive flooding across Bolivar, Mo. couple’s land
Buffalo Police respond to a shooting at Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo, N.Y., Saturday, May...
GRAPHIC: 10 dead in Buffalo supermarket attack police call hate crime

Latest News

Authorities and local businesses in the Ozarks give tips to prepare your homes for severe weather
Authorities and local businesses in the Ozarks give tips to prepare your homes for severe...
Authorities and local businesses in the Ozarks give tips to prepare your homes for severe weather
Republic High School awarded for FAFSA completion efforts
St. Louis Cardinals' Yadier Molina (4), right, celebrates with teammate Albert Pujols after...
Pujols pitches 9th, Cardinals roll to win over Giants