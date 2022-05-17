Baby formula shortage causing some to look for breast milk for sale on social media

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The nationwide struggle to get baby formula is causing many parents to turn to the internet for help.

Springfield-Greene County Health officials say there’s been an increase in the number of people looking to buy breast milk on social media. They say it could be risky.

Parenting is hard as it is. Not being able to feed your kid should not be a struggle,” said Sierra Monteleone.

She says she’s thankful not to rely on baby formula to feed her children.

“I was an over-supplier from the beginning. I had a lot of breast milk. I have thousands of ounces. We bought a deep freeze just for milk,” she said.

But as the baby formula shortage continues, she says she sees many others struggling.

“I have scrolled on Facebook for days. I see parents say I need breast milk. Does anybody have sample packs, liquid, or powder? Can I get it? That’s finally when I made that post. I’m willing to donate my stash. I will feed your baby. Whatever you’re comfortable with. I’m willing,” she said.

Tawana Frazier said we have an increased interest in women who want to purchase and sell breast milk through social media. We can’t recommend that at this time.”

She’s a nutritionist and lactation consultant with WIC, part of the Springfield-Greene County Health Department. She says there are potential dangers.

“It’s very worthy to want to be able to help. It’s just the unknowns,” explained Frazier.

Some of the unknowns include medication, illness, or illicit drugs in breast milk.

Also, methods of home pasteurization could be hazardous.

Aaron Schekorra with the Springfield-Greene County Health Department said, “There are things on the internet, and there’s no way to ascertain whether or not those methods are the correct things that need to be done or done properly when at home and not done by an organization that set up to ensure that that milk is safe.”

Local health officials recommend donating breast milk through the Human Milk Banking Association of North America.

“They do blood tests. When the milk is at the milk bank, they homogenize it with other mom’s milk to make the caloric intake even. Then they do partial pasteurization using the Holder method,” explained Frazier.

The non-profit organization pays for all shipping and testing costs making it safe and easy to be a breast milk donor.

“I will look into that. It’s nothing for me to hook up to a pump. I always tell my husband I feel like a cow. I feel like I am part of DFA. This will feed babies, so it will be good,” said Monteleone.

