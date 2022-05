SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Ashley Reynolds is back at it. She returned to work and brought baby photos of her new daughter, Josilyn Grace. Josilyn was born on St. Patrick’s Day. Reynolds shared photos on KY3 News at Five and KY3 News at Six.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.