Biden offering additional 8 free COVID-19 tests to public

President Joe Biden speaks on the loss of 1 million lives from COVID-19 in the U.S. (CNN: POOL: ABC: WHITE HOUSE: NATIONWIDE CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL: GETTY IMAGES)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 7:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — The government website for people to request free COVID-19 at-home tests from the U.S. government is now accepting a third round of orders.

The White House announced Tuesday that U.S. households can request an additional eight free at-home tests to be shipped by the U.S. Postal Service.

The announcement comes as coronavirus cases are rising again in some areas of the country.

President Joe Biden committed in January to making 1 billion tests available to the public free of charge, including 500 million available through covidtests.gov. But just 350 million of the amount available for ordering online have been shipped to date to addresses across the continental U.S., its territories and overseas military bases, the White House said.

People who have difficulty getting online or need help placing an order can call 1-800-232-0233 for assistance.

The third round brings to 16 the total number of free tests available to each U.S. household since the program started earlier this year. Households were eligible to receive four tests during each of two earlier rounds of ordering through the website.

Biden has requested an additional $22 billion from Congress to buy vaccines and therapeutics to prepare for a fall spike in COVID-19 cases, but lawmakers have balked at the price tag.

The White House is warning the U.S. could see 100 million new COVID-19 cases this fall and winter if new funding isn't approved. (CNN, ABC)

