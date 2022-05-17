Branson Mo. Board of Aldermen approves design for a fourth fire station

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - The Branson Board of Aldermen approved the design contract for the city’s fourth fire station.

You will find the new fire station off State Highway 165 on Champagne Blvd. People who live in the area say additional first responders on this south side of town would be very helpful.

“You’ve got a lot of tourists, a lot of out of towners that come and stay,” said Taney County’s Thomas Clemens. “I mean, a local fire station would be pretty smart, so they wouldn’t have to get over here as quickly because they’ll already be here.”

The new fire station is not far from Table Rock Lake. Clemens says that could be helpful in emergencies.

“People out there on their boats, they still need help, and the fire departments close,” Clemens said.

Branson Fire Chief Ted Martin says the $3.5 million budget comes from the half-cent public safety sales tax.

”This has been a long time coming,” Martin said. “We’ve owned land to the south side of the city for many years. With the new public safety half-cent sales tax, that’s one of the commitments we were able to do this now.”

Chief Martin says this station will improve response times to the city’s south side.

”But will also help our standard cover with an engine company to serve the rest of the city as well so improves the entire response mode for our community,” said Martin.

The chief says it will require hiring up to 12 additional firefighters.

”Right now, we are projecting up to three bays, housing up to six firefighters, and will most likely be staffed with four per day.”

Additional features would include community rooms and potentially a storm shelter.

”Being on 9.6 six acres of land, we’re exploring grant opportunities to put walking trails and other resources for the citizens to use.”

Martin says the official opening date has not been set yet, as the design is in the early stages.

