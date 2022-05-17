Could a new Royals stadium come to 18th and Vine?

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The thought of Royals baseball having a new home downtown is continuing to be a big talker.

In the past we’ve heard of several areas downtown as possibilities, but there’s a district that is hoping they are the Royals home when it’s all said and done.

Right now, the 18th and Vine district has the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum, several youth fields, and a mini field, but many are hoping it will be the big pro field making its way to the district.

“The original stadium was just a few blocks from the East from here,” says Tim Duggan of Phronesis Design.

The old Kansas City Municipal stadium was the former home to the Kansas City Monarchs- and the Kansas City Royals.

“It helped support 18th and Vine as a destination,” says Duggan.

Duggan is the owner of Phronesis Design, a local landscape architecture and urban planner firm.

He says his group hasn’t been directly contacted by the Royals, but has been reached out to by prominent figures in the community about 18th and Vine being the home for Royals baseball.

“The jazz district is one of Kansas City’s most famous areas and it’s been underutilized for some decades now,” says Duggan.

He says this a chance to fix that as the area is starting to see development.

“Beer and baseball are like peanut butter and jelly,” says Kemet Coleman of Vine Street Brewing Co.

Coleman is in the process of opening Vine Street Brewing Company in the district, which will be the first black owned brewery in the city.

They believe having the stadium in the jazz district will be beneficial for the area’s growth.

“It would definitely cast a new trajectory for the jazz district here in KC. I think it would be a boom for all the businesses that are existing and property owners as well,” says Coleman.

Jermaine Reed is a former Kansas City council member who says back when he served there were talks of a stadium in downtown KC.

He helped in some of the development within 18th and Vine, including working with the Royals to build the Urban Youth Baseball Academy.

Reed may no longer be a councilmember or overseeing any of the potential stadium plans, but he along with Coleman and Duggan believe the stadium would be great for the district, especially if it doesn’t mean the displacement of current residents.

“It’s important that if that is an area selected that that authenticity is one that continues to be reflected in the heartbeat of what the actual community is,” says Reed.

Duggan says with his experience he knows that it is definitely possible for the stadium to be in the district and not cause residents to be displaced.

