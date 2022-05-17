Advertisement

Disney+ won’t take ads for alcohol or politics

The popular streaming service is getting ready to announce a new ad-backed tier.
The popular streaming service is getting ready to announce a new ad-backed tier.(Disney)
By CNN
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Disney+ is pulling the plug on some commercials.

The popular streaming service featuring “Star Wars” and Marvel movies, shows, series, and many children-based programming is getting ready to announce a new ad-backed tier.

However, according to two media buyers familiar with recent talks on the matter, alcohol and political advertising will not be accepted.

The House of Mouse will also not take deals from competitors or entertainment studios.

Two media buyers also say Disney will be cautious about running commercials during shows aimed at pre-school viewers.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storms are expected to bring at least a part of the Ozarks some high wind potential.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Watching for severe storms tonight
Glenstone Avenue police presence
Police investigate a reported road rage incident in west Springfield
A woman was killed and a man was injured in a shooting that occurred at Vandeventer and St....
14 shot, 6 killed in violent weekend in St. Louis City
TRAGIC DEATH: Springfield child dies after falling off a trailer, rolled over
Sara Walsh/Missouri House
State Rep. Sara Walsh withdraws from Missouri’s 4th District Congressional race

Latest News

Professional wresting icon Ric Flair is scheduled to return to the ring one final time.
Report: Wrestler Ric Flair returning to the ring for ‘last match’ event
On Your Side: Online baby formula scams
The Branson Board of Alderman recently approved the design contract for the city’s fourth fire...
Branson Mo. Board of Aldermen approves design for a fourth fire station
Corn left at National World War II Memorial.
Iowa veterans visit memorials in Washington, D.C.
Michael Sussmann is accused of misleading the FBI’s then-general counsel, James Baker, during a...
Clinton campaign lawyer sought to ‘use’ FBI, prosecutor says