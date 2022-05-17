Advertisement

Driver dies in crash near Cape Fair, Mo.

(MGN)
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE FAIR, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol investigates a deadly crash in Stone County.

Pamela Humiston, 61, of Cape Fair, died in the crash.

Troopers responded to the crash Monday afternoon on Missouri 76, five miles east of Cape Fair. Investigators say Humiston’s vehicle crossed the centerline and struck a second vehicle. Humiston died at the scene. The driver of the second vehicle suffered moderate injuries.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was killed and a man was injured in a shooting that occurred at Vandeventer and St....
14 shot, 6 killed in violent weekend in St. Louis City
Storms are expected to bring at least a part of the Ozarks some high wind potential.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Watching for severe storms tonight
Glenstone Avenue police presence
Police investigate a reported road rage incident in west Springfield
Sara Walsh/Missouri House
State Rep. Sara Walsh withdraws from Missouri’s 4th District Congressional race
Child injured in shooting at a restaurant near Thayer, Mo.

Latest News

TRAGIC DEATH: Springfield child dies after falling off a trailer, rolled over
A sign at a Walmart store is pictured Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Oklahoma City. Walmart...
Walmart profit dragged as inflation takes a bite
Springfield milk depot puts donations on hold after KC milk bank closes
Greater Ozarks Regional Mother's Milk Depot.
Springfield milk depot puts donations on hold after KC milk bank closes