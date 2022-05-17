Driver dies in crash near Cape Fair, Mo.

CAPE FAIR, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol investigates a deadly crash in Stone County.

Pamela Humiston, 61, of Cape Fair, died in the crash.

Troopers responded to the crash Monday afternoon on Missouri 76, five miles east of Cape Fair. Investigators say Humiston’s vehicle crossed the centerline and struck a second vehicle. Humiston died at the scene. The driver of the second vehicle suffered moderate injuries.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.