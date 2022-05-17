Advertisement

Link Academy (Branson, Mo.) star Julian Phillips signs with SEC school

Link Academy's Julian Phillips takes a free throw against Prolific Prep during a high school...
Link Academy's Julian Phillips takes a free throw against Prolific Prep during a high school basketball game at the Hoophall Classic (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)(Gregory Payan | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRANSON, Mo. (AP/KY3) - Tennessee has signed forward Julian Phillips, the fourth high school All-American and seventh five-star prospect to join the Volunteers under men’s basketball coach Rick Barnes.

The 6-foot-8, 200-pound Phillips is ranked among the top 18 overall prospects nationally by two recruiting services. The South Carolina native helped Link Academy in Branson, Missouri, go 33-2. Phillips had nine points, three assists, two rebounds and a steal in the McDonald’s All-American contest.

Phillips joins incoming guard B.J. Edwards as the Volunteers’ prep commitments in this year’s class along with graduate transfer guard Tyreke Key from Indiana State.

___

