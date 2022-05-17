Advertisement

Lt. Gov banks on Trump endorsement to best Gov. Brad Little in Idaho race

Idaho’s gubernatorial race will show once again how powerful the Trump endorsement can be in 2022.
By Molly Martinez
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Former teammates turned political rivals. Tuesday, Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin (R-Idaho) looks to unseat incumbent Gov. Brad Little with some help from the former president.

“Donald Trump has been consistently very popular,” said American University political professor Capri Cafaro.

She explained that Idaho is friendly territory for Trump. He won the state handily with 63% of the vote in 2020.

“Donald Trump’s endorsement does have sway,” said Cafaro. “However, I believe there is a caveat here, because I think it’s really contingent upon who the audience is.”

In Trump-leaning states like Ohio, where he won in 2020 with 53% of the vote, a Trump endorsement proved to be make-or break in the Senate primary.

“If you take Ohio as a litmus test, the fact that J.D. Vance was consistently running third, at least, for months and then with two weeks to go, Donald Trump comes in and endorses,” said Cafaro.

J.D. Vance narrowly won the race to be the Republican nominee for the open Ohio Senate seat. But Trump doesn’t always have the Midas touch. In Nebraska, where Trump won with 58% of the vote, his pick for governor lost.

So while McGeachin has Trump’s endorsement, Little is counting on his four year record as governor to win voters.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storms are expected to bring at least a part of the Ozarks some high wind potential.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Watching for severe storms tonight
Glenstone Avenue police presence
Police investigate a reported road rage incident in west Springfield
A woman was killed and a man was injured in a shooting that occurred at Vandeventer and St....
14 shot, 6 killed in violent weekend in St. Louis City
Sara Walsh/Missouri House
State Rep. Sara Walsh withdraws from Missouri’s 4th District Congressional race
Child injured in shooting at a restaurant near Thayer, Mo.

Latest News

(Christian Gooden/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)
Missouri set to ban most abortions if Roe v. Wade falls
Monday morning sunrise at Lake Springfield.
Springfield City Council to discuss final funding piece for Lake Springfield Area master plan study
Springfield City Council's newest member Monica Horton.
Monica Horton to be sworn in as newest Springfield City Council member Monday night
A steady morning at precincts in Greene County as election day in Missouri begins
Missouri House bill would help eliminate lead in school drinking water