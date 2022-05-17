Advertisement

Missouri man accused of holding, torturing woman for 2 days

By The Associated Press
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LATHROP, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a man who was recently released from prison has been charged with kidnapping and other felonies after he tortured a woman he met on a dating site for two days at his father’s home in northwestern Missouri.

Television station WDAF reports that Clinton County sheriff’s deputies arrested 39-year-old James Larson Jr. following a standoff Saturday at a home in Lathrop. Deputies say they found Larson hiding inside a false wall. Authorities say the standoff began when a Kansas City woman escaped from the home and called 911 from a neighboring house.

Officials say the woman had been severely beaten and was hospitalized in critical condition. Sheriff Larry Fish says Larson was released from prison just two weeks earlier.

