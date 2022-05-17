Ozarks Traffic Organization considers American Rescue Plan spending

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Ozarks Transportation Organization wants your input before awarding money from the American Rescue Plan.

One plan includes spending $50,000 on the OATS Transportation Services. The money would also help seniors with mental disabilities get to the grocery store or to work.

”When we heard the wide range of things that OATS was going to be able to do with this funding, the way that they were going to be able to relieve the burden for a while on some of these local tax boards, it made a lot of sense to us,” said Andy Thomason, OTO’s senior planner. “Our local coordinating board for transit, our local committee responsible for awarding these funds, it made a lot of sense to recommend oats for this pool of money.”

The OTO’s Local Coordinating Board for Transit voted on April 11 to recommend OATS receive the funds. The final decision will happen on May 19. CLICK HERE to leave a public comment on OTO projects.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.