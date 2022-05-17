Advertisement

Springfield Police investigate reported road incident

Incident apparently started near the Braum’s in the 14-hundred block of West Sunshine
Glenstone Avenue police presence
Glenstone Avenue police presence(ky3)
By Paul Adler
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 7:22 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield Police are investigating a possible road rage incident that started on West Sunshine at about 6:30 pm. A witness told police they saw shots coming from 2 vehicles in an apparent road rage incident.

Officers stopped one of the vehicles in the 500 block of South Glenstone Avenue about 10-minutes later. 2 females were in the car police pulled over. The other car has not been found at this point.

It’s still early in the investigation. At this point, police have not reported any victims of gunfire.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brittany Barnes and Ceairah Beverly arrested in Tucson. (Courtesy: U.S. Marshals)
ARRESTED: U.S. Marshals locate 3 missing children from Springfield in Arizona; mother, wife arrested
A few strong to severe storms are possible Tuesday evening
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Off and On Strong Storms This Week
Child injured in shooting at a restaurant near Thayer, Mo.
A woman was killed and a man was injured in a shooting that occurred at Vandeventer and St....
13 shot, 5 killed in violent weekend in St. Louis City
Police say 2 dead, 1 injured in shootings in downtown Springfield; victims identified

Latest News

A few strong to severe storms are possible Tuesday evening
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Off and On Strong Storms This Week
Joshua Collins shared this video of his 92-year-old grandmother Ann Burd skydiving.
WATCH: Skydiving granny, 92, flies over the Ozarks
Great-Grandmother, 92, from Willow Springs, Mo. skydives with her family
The Springfield Greene County Health Department says COVID numbers are increaseing
COVID-19 numbers increase in Greene County; more showing up to vaccination clinics