Springfield Police investigate reported road incident

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield Police are investigating a possible road rage incident that started on West Sunshine at about 6:30 pm. A witness told police they saw shots coming from 2 vehicles in an apparent road rage incident.

Officers stopped one of the vehicles in the 500 block of South Glenstone Avenue about 10-minutes later. 2 females were in the car police pulled over. The other car has not been found at this point.

It’s still early in the investigation. At this point, police have not reported any victims of gunfire.

