Advertisement

Titans agree to terms with top draft pick Treylon Burks

Arkansas receiver Treylon Burks (16) shakes off Pine Bluff defender Paul Reeves (35) as he...
Arkansas receiver Treylon Burks (16) shakes off Pine Bluff defender Paul Reeves (35) as he scores a touchdown in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Little Rock, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)(Michael Woods | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have agreed to terms on a multi-year contract with the 18th pick overall in wide receiver Treylon Burks.

The Titans did not announce details of the contract Tuesday, but they now have five of their nine draft picks under contract.

They drafted Burks using the 18th selection following a trade sending wide receiver A.J. Brown to Philadelphia. Burks played 32 games in three seasons at Arkansas and had 146 receptions for 2,399 yards and 18 touchdowns. The 6-foot-2, 225-pound Burks also ran 32 times for 222 yards and a TD.

Burks was All-Southeastern Conference for his best season last year. Burks caught 66 passes for 1,104 yards and 11 touchdowns. The native of Warren, Arkansas, had his best game against Alabama with eight receptions for 179 yards and two TDs. That was one of six 100-yard receiving performances in 2021.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storms are expected to bring at least a part of the Ozarks some high wind potential.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Watching for severe storms tonight
Glenstone Avenue police presence
Police investigate a reported road rage incident in west Springfield
A woman was killed and a man was injured in a shooting that occurred at Vandeventer and St....
14 shot, 6 killed in violent weekend in St. Louis City
TRAGIC DEATH: Springfield child dies after falling off a trailer, rolled over
Sara Walsh/Missouri House
State Rep. Sara Walsh withdraws from Missouri’s 4th District Congressional race

Latest News

Kansas City Royals' Hunter Dozier, left, is tagged at home by Chicago White Sox catcher Reese...
Abreu drives in 2, Cease Ks 9, White Sox top Royals
The talks of Royals baseball having a new home downtown is continuing to be a big talker.
Could a new Royals stadium come to 18th and Vine?
St. Louis Blues' Brayden Schenn is congratulated by teammates Ivan Barbashev, left, Justin...
Second thoughts: Speedy Avs get rematch with rugged Blues
O-Zone: Gainesville baseball hopeful for another playoff run