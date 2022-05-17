Traffic Alert: Crews make emergency sewer repairs at busy Springfield intersection

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Roads crews on Monday began emergency sewer work near a busy intersection of Springfield.

Crews closed a northbound lane of Campbell Avenue between Cherokee and Sunshine Streets. Northbound traffic should follow the marked detour via Cherokee Street, Jefferson Avenue, and Sunshine Street.

The city of Springfield did not share a timeline for finishing the work.

