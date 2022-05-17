Advertisement

Traffic Alert: Crews make emergency sewer repairs at busy Springfield intersection

Roads crews on Monday began emergency sewer work near a busy intersection of Springfield.
Roads crews on Monday began emergency sewer work near a busy intersection of Springfield.(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Roads crews on Monday began emergency sewer work near a busy intersection of Springfield.

Crews closed a northbound lane of Campbell Avenue between Cherokee and Sunshine Streets. Northbound traffic should follow the marked detour via Cherokee Street, Jefferson Avenue, and Sunshine Street.

The city of Springfield did not share a timeline for finishing the work.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storms are expected to bring at least a part of the Ozarks some high wind potential.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Watching for severe storms tonight
Glenstone Avenue police presence
Police investigate a reported road rage incident in west Springfield
A woman was killed and a man was injured in a shooting that occurred at Vandeventer and St....
14 shot, 6 killed in violent weekend in St. Louis City
Sara Walsh/Missouri House
State Rep. Sara Walsh withdraws from Missouri’s 4th District Congressional race
Child injured in shooting at a restaurant near Thayer, Mo.

Latest News

Dylan Hanger/Texas County Sheriff's Office
Mountain View, Mo. man pleads guilty to death within Ozark National Scenic Riverways area
Ozarks Traffic Organization considers American Rescue Plan spending
The Ozarks Transportation Organization wants your input before awarding money from the American...
Ozarks Traffic Organization considers American Rescue Plan spending
Driver dies in crash near Cape Fair, Mo.