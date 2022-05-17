TRAGIC DEATH: Springfield child dies after falling off a trailer, rolled over

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say a child died after a trailer rolled over him at a Springfield residence.

The tragic accident happened Saturday night on West Division Street. Investigators say the child, 5, fell from the trailer. The trailer rolling backward hit the child. Officers attempted life-saving measures. The boy died at a Springfield hospital.

Officers ask anyone who has additional information to contact the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810.

Police report seven motor vehicle deaths in Springfield in 2022.

