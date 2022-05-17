Advertisement

TRAGIC DEATH: Springfield child dies after falling off a trailer, rolled over

(WILX)
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say a child died after a trailer rolled over him at a Springfield residence.

The tragic accident happened Saturday night on West Division Street. Investigators say the child, 5, fell from the trailer. The trailer rolling backward hit the child. Officers attempted life-saving measures. The boy died at a Springfield hospital.

Officers ask anyone who has additional information to contact the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810.

Police report seven motor vehicle deaths in Springfield in 2022.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was killed and a man was injured in a shooting that occurred at Vandeventer and St....
14 shot, 6 killed in violent weekend in St. Louis City
Storms are expected to bring at least a part of the Ozarks some high wind potential.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Watching for severe storms tonight
Glenstone Avenue police presence
Police investigate a reported road rage incident in west Springfield
Sara Walsh/Missouri House
State Rep. Sara Walsh withdraws from Missouri’s 4th District Congressional race
Child injured in shooting at a restaurant near Thayer, Mo.

Latest News

A sign at a Walmart store is pictured Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Oklahoma City. Walmart...
Walmart profit dragged as inflation takes a bite
Springfield milk depot puts donations on hold after KC milk bank closes
Greater Ozarks Regional Mother's Milk Depot.
Springfield milk depot puts donations on hold after KC milk bank closes
Storms are expected to bring at least a part of the Ozarks some high wind potential.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Watching for severe storms tonight