Arkansas DHS adds Spanish, Marshallese materials to online toolkit

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Human Services has added materials in Spanish and Marshallese to its online Update Arkansas toolkits.

According to a news release, the additions are part of an ongoing campaign to encourage Medicaid clients to make sure their contact information is up to date before the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency ends on July 15.

In March 2020, the federal government began allowing states to temporarily stop disenrolling Medicaid clients to prevent people with Medicaid from losing their health coverage during the pandemic.

You can find out more information about Update Arkansas by clicking here.

