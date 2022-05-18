Advertisement

Dallas County Sheriff’s Office identifies body found in well

Investigators say the body of Kevin Bruce Rogers, 60, of Springfield, had been in the well for...
Investigators say the body of Kevin Bruce Rogers, 60, of Springfield, had been in the well for a while.
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BUFFALO, Mo. (KY3) - Investigators with the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office identified a body found in a well.

Investigators say the body of Kevin Bruce Rogers, 60, of Springfield, had been in the well for a while. Mushroom hunters found the body on May 2 near a home near Long Lane.

Investigators say Rogers had reported his truck stolen to police in Springfield in May of 2021. The Ford 150 extended cab is brown with a black stripe on the bottom and purple lines on the black tailgate.

If you have any information or had contact with Kevin Rogers in the past year or know the whereabouts of his pickup, contact Captain Cheek or Detective Michael Castrodale at the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office at 417-345-2441.

