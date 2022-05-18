Pierce City, Mo. could have a ‘mass exodus’ of police officers

PIERCE CITY, Mo. (KY3) - An entire police force is prepared to walk out.

Pierce City officers say they plan to resign over concerns they have with the policies of the newly elected mayor. On Tuesday, Mayor Edward Golubski spoke with KY3 but declined to go on camera. The Mayor said he feels blindsided by the issue. He said he wants the best for the city and is happy to help work with the police to ease their concerns.

“It’s going to be a mass exodus,” Pierce City Officer Chris Hutson said. “Most, if not all of the police officers will be leaving soon.”

Chris Hutson has been a Pierce City officer for two years. And he has been a part of law enforcement for ten years. Hutson said he is now resigning entirely.

”I would be very concerned as to why it’s happening and what’s going to happen to the city,” Hutson said.

He said it starts with concerns over several of Mayor Golubski’s policies.

”He attempted to relieve the chief of his duties and appoint someone that was not only not qualified, but her moral compass is so messed up that it’s unreal,” Hutson said.

Off-camera, Mayor Golubski told KY3 he decided not to appoint this person. He said he spoke with the police chief and said to him that he wanted him to stay. Officer Hutson said he, the chief, and a handful of other city workers plan to quit.

”We experience this a lot in small towns,” Lawrence County Sheriff Brad DeLay said. “A new mayor, a new city council comes in, and a lot of times they have different ideas that they want to see how they could change things for what they believe to be for the best.”

Sheriff DeLay said these types of issues always lead to concerns. As far as the specifics of Pierce City go, DeLay said it remains a bit up in the air.

”At this point, we haven’t heard anything is going on,” he said. “At the same time, we are preparing in case it does happen.”

A handful of Pierce City officers have already put in their resignation notices.

”Lawrence County has a lot of really good deputies,” Hutson said. “But they just can’t be in the city most of the time like most of the full-time officers.”

Sheriff Delay said his team will still step up and help fill any voids.

”We’re certainly not going to forget about them or not respond or say we don’t respond,” DeLay said. “They are part of our responsibility as well, even with a police department. So those are citizens of Lawrence County that we are sworn to serve and protect.”

Those preparing to leave have a message to the rest of the city.

”I feel bad for the community the way things are going down,” Officer Hutson said. “And I hope once things even out and things get done the right way, you guys have a good department, police department, and a good bunch of officers because you guys deserve it.”

The mayor said he feels like he has made some progress in the city but feels this is setting things back. He said he wants to resolve the issues and concerns with the nearly seven officers in Pierce City.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.