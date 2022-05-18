Advertisement

Polk County man claims wife’s shooting death a suicide; Investigators disagree

By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
HALFWAY, Mo. (KY3) - A Polk County man faces charges in the shooting death of his wife.

Lucky J. Johnson, 40, of Halfway, faces a first-degree murder charge in the death of his wife, Darrianna Johnson.

Investigators say Johnson called 911 claiming his wife shot herself in bed on the night of May 17. Investigators say Johnson called a friend, with whom he claimed he and his wife had a relationship, before calling 911.

Detectives found Johnson’s body lying near the center of the bed with her face up on top of a comforter. They found a 12-gauge pump shotgun parallel with her body, pointing at her head. She had been shot in her right cheek and jaw area. Detectives say the angle of the gun was not consistent with suicide. They also say the wound was not consistent with a near-contact wound. Detectives also say they found a powder/gas staining in part of the sheets folded.

A judge set Johnson’s bond at $1 million.

